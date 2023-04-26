The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who went 2-for-5 with a double last time in action, take on Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. has an OPS of .750, fueled by an OBP of .297 and a team-best slugging percentage of .453 this season.
  • Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this year (14 of 24), with more than one hit seven times (29.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.
  • Witt Jr. has driven in a run in eight games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (3-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.59 ERA ranks 14th, .798 WHIP ranks fourth, and 11.2 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
