Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who went 2-for-5 with a double last time in action, take on Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has an OPS of .750, fueled by an OBP of .297 and a team-best slugging percentage of .453 this season.
- Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this year (14 of 24), with more than one hit seven times (29.2%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in eight games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (3-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.59 ERA ranks 14th, .798 WHIP ranks fourth, and 11.2 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
