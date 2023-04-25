On Tuesday, Vinnie Pasquantino (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double) and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 23 hits and an OBP of .398, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .532.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Pasquantino has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%), with at least two hits on six occasions (26.1%).

He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In six games this year, Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 10 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

