Tuesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11) and Kansas City Royals (5-17) going head-to-head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on April 25.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will give the ball to Ryne Nelson (1-0, 4.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Brady Singer (1-2, 8.14 ERA).

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZX

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (22.7%) in those games.

Kansas City has a mark of 4-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (73 total).

The Royals have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule