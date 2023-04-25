Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Game 5 on April 25, 2023
Player props can be found for Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-125)
|11.5 (-133)
|8.5 (-118)
|0.5 (-250)
- Jokic's 24.5 points per game average is equal to Tuesday's over/under.
- Jokic has averaged 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (11.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 1.3 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (8.5).
- Jokic has hit 0.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (-105)
|4.5 (+100)
|6.5 (+105)
|2.5 (-143)
- Jamal Murray's 20-point scoring average is 2.5 less than Tuesday's prop total.
- He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- Murray has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's over/under (6.5).
- His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (-105)
|6.5 (-120)
|2.5 (+105)
|0.5 (-128)
- Aaron Gordon's 16.3 points per game are 1.8 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
- Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Gordon has hit 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (0.5).
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-125)
|5.5 (-118)
|5.5 (+125)
|2.5 (-161)
- Edwards is averaging 24.6 points in the 2022-23 season, 2.9 less than Tuesday's prop total.
- Edwards' rebounding average of 5.8 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (5.5).
- Edwards has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 1.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- Edwards' 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|13.5 (-115)
|12.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-161)
- Tuesday's points prop bet for Rudy Gobert is 13.5 points. That is 0.1 more than his season average of 13.4.
- Gobert has averaged 0.9 less rebounds per game (11.6) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (12.5).
- Gobert has averaged 1.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (1.5).
