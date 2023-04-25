How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves meet in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- Denver is 45-15 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are the same as the Timberwolves allow.
- Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.
- In home games, Denver is surrendering 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than in away games (115.3).
- At home, the Nuggets are sinking 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to on the road (36.7%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
