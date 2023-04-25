MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Angels.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .178 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 45.0% of his games this year (nine of 20), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in six games this season (30.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (15.0%).
- In seven games this year (35.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.4 per game).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
