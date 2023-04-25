After going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Angels.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is hitting .178 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 45.0% of his games this year (nine of 20), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Melendez has picked up an RBI in six games this season (30.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (15.0%).
  • In seven games this year (35.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
