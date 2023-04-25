Hunter Dozier -- hitting .242 with a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Hunter Dozier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier has a home run and a walk while hitting .180.

Dozier has gotten a hit in six of 16 games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Dozier has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in four of 16 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings