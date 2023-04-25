The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. is hitting .244 with two doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks.
  • Witt Jr. has had a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (17.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • In eight games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 11 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Nelson (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
