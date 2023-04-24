On Monday, Vinnie Pasquantino (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.375) and total hits (20) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
  • Pasquantino has gotten a hit in 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%), with more than one hit on five occasions (22.7%).
  • He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In six games this season, Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In nine of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.93).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Henry starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old left-hander.
