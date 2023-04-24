Royals vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.
The Royals are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (-125). The contest's over/under has been set at 10 runs.
Royals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-125
|+105
|10
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have won in five, or 23.8%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Kansas City has won five of its 20 games, or 25%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 22 games with a total this season.
- The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|1-12
|4-5
|2-9
|3-7
|3-12
|2-4
