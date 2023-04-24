Jackie Bradley Jr. -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley is batting .129 with a double and three walks.
  • Bradley has a base hit in four of 14 games played this season (28.6%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In 14 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Bradley has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored in three games this year (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Henry will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 25-year-old lefty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
