Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Jackie Bradley Jr. -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley is batting .129 with a double and three walks.
- Bradley has a base hit in four of 14 games played this season (28.6%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In 14 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Bradley has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in three games this year (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.4 per game).
- Henry will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 25-year-old lefty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
