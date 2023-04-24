Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Hunter Dozier -- hitting .235 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier is hitting .188 with a home run and a walk.
- Dozier has gotten a hit in six of 15 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Dozier has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.4 per game).
- Henry gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old lefty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
