Franmil Reyes is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 24, when he went 2-for-3 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is batting .262 with two home runs and four walks.
  • Reyes has recorded a hit in seven of 14 games this year (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).
  • He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Reyes has driven in a run in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Henry will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
