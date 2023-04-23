On Sunday, April 23, Hunter Renfroe's Los Angeles Angels (10-11) host Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (5-16) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 PM ET.

The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Royals have +170 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total is listed at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Royals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Angels have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Angels have a 3-3 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Royals have been victorious in five, or 25%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 2-7.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

