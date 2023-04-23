Jordan Lyles takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

TV Channel: BSW

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 14 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .329 this season.

The Royals rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.

Kansas City has scored 70 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .267.

The Royals rank 21st in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Kansas City has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.51) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.412 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Lyles (0-3) will take the mound for the Royals, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in eight innings against the Texas Rangers.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

Lyles will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Rangers L 4-0 Home Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/18/2023 Rangers L 12-2 Home Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/19/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Home Brady Singer Martín Pérez 4/21/2023 Angels L 2-0 Away Taylor Clarke - 4/22/2023 Angels W 11-8 Away Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 4/23/2023 Angels - Away Jordan Lyles Reid Detmers 4/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brad Keller Tommy Henry 4/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brady Singer Ryne Nelson 4/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Max Castillo Zac Gallen 4/27/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Pablo Lopez 4/28/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Lyles Sonny Gray

