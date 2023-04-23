Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 4:07 PM ET.

The Angels are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+170). The total for the game has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -210 +170 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their foes are 7-2-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had spread set by sportsbooks).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (25%) in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 1-4 when it's set as an underdog of +170 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 12 of 21 chances this season.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-12 4-4 2-8 3-7 3-12 2-3

