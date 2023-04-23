After batting .200 with four doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has five doubles and two walks while hitting .193.
  • Isbel has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
  • Isbel has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
