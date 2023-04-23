Edward Olivares -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 23 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .236 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.

Olivares has had a hit in nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Olivares has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

