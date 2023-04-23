On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
  • Witt Jr. is batting .200 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%), with more than one hit on six occasions (28.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Witt Jr. has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 10 of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Angels' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Detmers (0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
