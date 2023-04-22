How to Watch the Royals vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Royals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 9:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 14 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .321 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of just .203 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 59 total runs (three per game) this season.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .260.
- The Royals rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.38) in the majors this season.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.416 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will hand the ball to Zack Greinke (0-3) for his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Greinke will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/16/2023
|Braves
|L 5-4
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Wright
|4/17/2023
|Rangers
|L 4-0
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Jacob deGrom
|4/18/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-2
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-3
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Martín Pérez
|4/21/2023
|Angels
|L 2-0
|Away
|Taylor Clarke
|-
|4/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|4/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reid Detmers
|4/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Tommy Henry
|4/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Ryne Nelson
|4/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Max Castillo
|Zac Gallen
|4/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Pablo Lopez
