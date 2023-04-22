The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nate Eaton At The Plate

  • Eaton has while batting .043.
  • Once in 11 games this season, Eaton got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Eaton has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of 11 games.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
  • The Angels allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Anderson (1-0) takes the mound for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .322 against him.
