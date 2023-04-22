On Saturday, Matt Duffy (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy has a home run while hitting .345.
  • In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), Duffy has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Duffy has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in one of 11 games.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing hits.
  • In three games this season, the 33-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .322 to opposing batters.
