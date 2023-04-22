On Saturday, Matt Duffy (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has a home run while hitting .345.

In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), Duffy has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this season.

Duffy has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in one of 11 games.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings