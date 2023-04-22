The Kansas City Royals, including Hunter Dozier (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Hunter Dozier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier is hitting .146 with a home run and a walk.
  • Dozier has had a base hit in five of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Dozier has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in three of 13 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
  • The Angels allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .322 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.