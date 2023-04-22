The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .240.

Olivares has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings