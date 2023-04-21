Wild vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Friday's playoff slate features the Dallas Stars visiting the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW. The series is tied up 1-1. Bookmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, with -115 moneyline odds against the Wild (-105).
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|-
Wild Betting Insights
- This season the Wild have won seven of the 22 games, or 31.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Minnesota is 7-15 this season when entering a game as an underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 51.2% chance to win.
Wild vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|239 (23rd)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|219 (6th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (15th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (12th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- The Wild and their opponents hit the total on one occasion over Minnesota's most recent 10 contests.
- In their last 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 7.7 goals, 0.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (239 total goals, 2.9 per game).
- The Wild have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 219 total, the sixth-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +20.
