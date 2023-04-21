Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Xcel Energy Center showcases the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild playing at 9:30 PM on Friday, April 21 ET, airing on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW. The series is knotted up 1-1.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/19/2023 Stars Wild 7-3 DAL
4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN
2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN
2/8/2023 Stars Wild 4-1 DAL
12/29/2022 Wild Stars 4-1 DAL

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild allow 2.7 goals per game (219 in total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.
  • The Wild's 239 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Wild are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 28 goals over that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40%
Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40%
Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 43 51 54.6%
Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4%
Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.
  • The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have secured 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0%
Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60%
Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3%
Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52%
Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

