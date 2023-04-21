On Friday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rangers.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.387) and total hits (17) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
  • Pasquantino has had a hit in 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits four times (21.1%).
  • In three games this year, he has gone deep (15.8%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Pasquantino has driven in a run in five games this year (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (36.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 6
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Ohtani (2-0 with a .86 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's .86 ERA ranks fourth, .905 WHIP ranks eighth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.