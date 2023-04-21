On Friday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rangers.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.387) and total hits (17) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

Pasquantino has had a hit in 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits four times (21.1%).

In three games this year, he has gone deep (15.8%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

Pasquantino has driven in a run in five games this year (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (36.8%), including one multi-run game.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings