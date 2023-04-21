Taylor Clarke takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Angels are -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+225). Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -275 +225 8.5 -120 +100 -2.5 +100 -120

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-8.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Royals have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with four wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has played as an underdog of +225 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 30.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 11 of 19 chances this season.

The Royals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-12 3-3 2-8 2-7 3-12 1-3

