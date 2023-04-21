Friday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (9-10) and the Kansas City Royals (4-15) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Angels squad securing the victory. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on April 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (2-0) to the mound, while Taylor Clarke (1-0) will take the ball for the Kansas City Royals.

Royals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Royals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Angels 6, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-8.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have not covered the spread in any of their last 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).

The Royals have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win four times (22.2%) in those contests.

Kansas City has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.1 runs per game (59 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.53 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Royals Schedule