The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves square off in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Denver has a 45-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.

The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have played better at home this year, scoring 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game away from home.

In home games, Denver is surrendering 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than in away games (115.3).

In home games, the Nuggets are sinking 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than in road games (11.3). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to away from home (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries