Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Nicky Lopez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has three doubles, a triple and six walks while batting .184.
- Lopez has had a base hit in six of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this season.
- In three games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs each time.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- Ohtani (2-0) takes the mound for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a .86 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
- The 28-year-old's .86 ERA ranks fourth, .905 WHIP ranks eighth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
