On Friday, Edward Olivares (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is hitting .234 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.
  • Olivares has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Olivares has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in four of 14 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 4
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.84 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .86 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
  • The 28-year-old's .86 ERA ranks fourth, .905 WHIP ranks eighth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.