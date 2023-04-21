Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .333 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two triples, a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%), including six multi-hit games (31.6%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 10 of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .86 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (.86), eighth in WHIP (.905), and sixth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
