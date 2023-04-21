The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .333 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two triples, a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%), including six multi-hit games (31.6%).

He has hit a home run in three games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 10 of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings