The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will go head to head in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Kings Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-6) 240.5 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Warriors (-6.5) 240.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Warriors (-6) 239 -238 +190 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Warriors (-5.5) 239.5 -210 +180 Bet on this game with Tipico

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends

  • The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) and allow 117.1 per contest (21st in the league).
  • The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) and give up 118.1 per contest (25th in league).
  • These teams are scoring 239.6 points per game between them, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • These teams together allow 235.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Golden State has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.
  • Sacramento has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.

Warriors Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
Stephen Curry 29.5 -115 29.0
Stephen Curry 29.5 -115 29.4
Klay Thompson 23.5 -110 21.0
Klay Thompson 23.5 -110 21.9
Andrew Wiggins 18.5 -115 19.5

