The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 15 hits and an OBP of .380 this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
  • In 61.1% of his 18 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this season, Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.52 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.87, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.