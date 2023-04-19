How to Watch the Royals vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will play Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (13).
- Kansas City has the lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.328).
- The Royals' .204 batting average ranks last in MLB.
- Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (56 total, 3.1 per game).
- The Royals' .264 on-base percentage is the worst in baseball.
- Royals hitters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 27th-most in baseball.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.22).
- The Royals have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.398).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brady Singer (1-1) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.88 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Singer will try to continue a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/14/2023
|Braves
|L 10-3
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Charlie Morton
|4/15/2023
|Braves
|L 9-3
|Home
|Kris Bubic
|Bryce Elder
|4/16/2023
|Braves
|L 5-4
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Wright
|4/17/2023
|Rangers
|L 4-0
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Jacob deGrom
|4/18/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-2
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Martín Pérez
|4/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Kris Bubic
|Tyler Anderson
|4/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Reid Detmers
|4/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Shohei Ohtani
|4/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Ryne Nelson
