The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are dealing with just one player on the injury report ahead of Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, April 19 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 109-80 on Sunday when they last met. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets to the victory with a team-leading 24 points. Anthony Edwards notched 18 points in the Timberwolves' loss.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Rudy Gobert: Questionable (Back), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are the same as the Timberwolves allow.

When Denver totals more than 115.8 points, it is 38-4.

The Nuggets have been racking up 108.8 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's much lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8 222

