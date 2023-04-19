After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy is hitting .360 with a home run.
  • Duffy has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Duffy has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.52 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Perez (2-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.87 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 2.87 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .290 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.