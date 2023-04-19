After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .360 with a home run.

Duffy has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Duffy has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

