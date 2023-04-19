The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 118 - Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 1)

Grizzlies (+ 1) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .451 mark (37-41-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 1 or more this season, Los Angeles (15-15-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (48.4%) than Memphis (5-13) does as the underdog (27.8%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season while the Grizzlies have a .158 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-16).

Lakers Performance Insights

With 117.2 points per game on offense, Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA. At the other end, it cedes 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Lakers are delivering 25.3 assists per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Lakers are sinking 10.8 treys per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 34.6% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

This year, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers, accounting for 74.8% of the team's buckets. It has shot 35.1% threes (25.2% of the team's baskets).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Memphis is eighth in the league offensively (116.9 points scored per game) and 11th on defense (113 points conceded).

The Grizzlies are ninth in the NBA in assists (26 per game) in 2022-23.

The Grizzlies make 12 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 16th and 22nd, respectively, in the NBA.

In 2022-23, Memphis has attempted 62.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.5% of Memphis' baskets have been 2-pointers, and 27.5% have been 3-pointers.

