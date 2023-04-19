Jeff Green NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves - April 19
Jeff Green and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
In this piece we'll break down Green's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|6.5
|7.8
|7.0
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.6
|2.4
|Assists
|--
|1.2
|1.5
|PRA
|--
|11.6
|10.9
|PR
|--
|10.4
|9.4
|3PM
|0.5
|0.5
|0.8
Jeff Green Insights vs. the Timberwolves
- This season, Jeff Green has made 2.9 shots per game, which adds up to 4.5% of his team's total makes.
- Green's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.
- The Timberwolves allow 115.8 points per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.
- The Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.
- Allowing 25 assists per contest, the Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked team in the league.
- Conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.
Jeff Green vs. the Timberwolves
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/16/2023
|23
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/7/2023
|14
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2/5/2023
|18
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
