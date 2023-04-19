Hunter Dozier -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier is hitting .154 with a home run and a walk.

Dozier has picked up a hit in five games this year (41.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one game this season.

Dozier has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this season.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

