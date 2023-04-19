Franmil Reyes -- hitting .276 with a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes has two home runs and four walks while batting .231.
  • Reyes has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this season (six of 13), with multiple hits three times (23.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 13 games played this season, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Reyes has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Perez (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.87 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has a 2.87 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .290 to his opponents.
