Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edward Olivares -- hitting .273 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .256.
- In 53.8% of his games this season (seven of 13), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (30.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Olivares has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this season.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.52).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.87, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .290 batting average against him.
