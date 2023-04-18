Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino has 14 hits and an OBP of .388, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Pasquantino has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), with at least two hits on three occasions (17.6%).
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (17.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Pasquantino has driven in a run in five games this year (29.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.32, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .323 batting average against him.
