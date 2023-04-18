Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (10-6) will match up against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (4-13) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, April 18. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rangers (-125). A 9-run total is listed in this game.

Royals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (1-2, 6.32 ERA) vs Brad Keller - KC (2-1, 2.12 ERA)

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Royals' game against the Rangers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Royals (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to beat the Rangers with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in nine games this season and won six (66.7%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 6-3 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with four wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 4-13 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th

