How to Watch the Royals vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brad Keller will take the mound for the Kansas City Royals in the second of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 13 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Kansas City is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .326 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of just .202 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 54 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .264.
- The Royals rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 4.82 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.349 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Keller (2-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- He has earned a quality start one time in three starts this season.
- Keller has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/12/2023
|Rangers
|W 10-1
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/14/2023
|Braves
|L 10-3
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Charlie Morton
|4/15/2023
|Braves
|L 9-3
|Home
|Kris Bubic
|Bryce Elder
|4/16/2023
|Braves
|L 5-4
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Wright
|4/17/2023
|Rangers
|L 4-0
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Jacob deGrom
|4/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Martín Pérez
|4/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Kris Bubic
|Tyler Anderson
|4/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Reid Detmers
|4/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Shohei Ohtani
|4/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Madison Bumgarner
