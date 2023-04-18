Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Royals have +100 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -120 +100 9 +100 -120 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win four times (23.5%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 4-13, a 23.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 17 games with a total.

The Royals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-10 3-3 2-7 2-6 3-11 1-2

