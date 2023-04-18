Tuesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Texas Rangers (10-6) taking on the Kansas City Royals (4-13) at 7:40 PM ET (on April 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Texas Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 6.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brad Keller (2-1, 2.12 ERA).

Royals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 4, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rangers

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
  • The Royals have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).
  • The Royals have come away with four wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Kansas City has come away with a win four times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.2 runs per game (54 total).
  • The Royals have pitched to a 4.82 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 12 @ Rangers W 10-1 Brad Keller vs Nathan Eovaldi
April 14 Braves L 10-3 Brady Singer vs Charlie Morton
April 15 Braves L 9-3 Kris Bubic vs Bryce Elder
April 16 Braves L 5-4 Zack Greinke vs Kyle Wright
April 17 Rangers L 4-0 Jordan Lyles vs Jacob deGrom
April 18 Rangers - Brad Keller vs Nathan Eovaldi
April 19 Rangers - Brady Singer vs Martín Pérez
April 21 @ Angels - Kris Bubic vs Tyler Anderson
April 22 @ Angels - Zack Greinke vs Reid Detmers
April 23 @ Angels - Jordan Lyles vs TBA
April 24 @ Diamondbacks - Brad Keller vs Madison Bumgarner

