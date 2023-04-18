The Kansas City Royals and Nicky Lopez, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is hitting .200 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.
  • In six of 15 games this year, Lopez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this season.
  • In three games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.61).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Rangers will send Eovaldi (1-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.32, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
