After going 0-for-4 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .158.
  • Melendez has gotten a hit in six of 15 games this season (40.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (20.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Melendez has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 15 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.61).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Rangers will send Eovaldi (1-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 6.32 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
